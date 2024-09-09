Browns' Deshaun Watson Faces New Sexual Assault Allegation Related to Lewd 'Date' Incident

Following the Browns' Week 1 loss, it has come to light that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing additional allegations of inappropriate behavior by another woman.

In a new report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Watson faces a lawsuit in Houston for allegations of sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress while Watson and the unnamed woman were on a date. The legal filing against Watson has been filed under "Jane Doe."

The woman alleges that Watson appeared naked, unannounced, before her as the two went back to her residence in Houston without consent.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cleveland Browns quarterback have been well-documented concerning inappropriate behavior towards massage therapists.

Numerous complaints were made about his behavior, including reports of unwanted advances and non-consensual physical contact. A staggering total of twenty-two lawsuits have been filed against Watson, with renowned attorney Tony Buzbee representing these women.

The new filing has also been spearheaded by Buzbee's legal team.

Lawsuit Details Against Deshaun Watson

The lawsuit reads (as relayed on PFT):

"When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready. As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding.

"Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted to be massaged.

"Jane Doe was at this point in the encounter terrified. She was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone. Doe thus tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks. Watson began insisting, again, that she focus on his glutes. Seemingly frustrated that Doe would only rub his back, Watson then turned over, revealing an erection. Watson continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin. Jane Doe froze in fear, unsure of how to refuse Watson’s advances without jeopardizing her safety. Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse. Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead.

"Before Jane Doe could answer, Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was lying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault. Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over. Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind. Jane Doe finally gathered the courage and strength to escape Watson. Jane Doe quickly ran to her dresser to grab a heavy piece of décor for self-defense, and yelled at Watson [to] get out of her apartment. Enraged, Watson stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment."

As previously reported by OutKick's Dan Zaksheske, the NFL suspended Watson in 2021 over sexual assault allegations and subsequent civil lawsuits.

When he returned to action, Watson attributed his troubling off-field behavior to his lack of a father figure.

"When I was a young kid, I didn't think of the NFL. I didn't know I was going to make it out of high school," Watson said. "Not having a father-figure in my life, ever. probably seen him four times."

Watson announced on Sunday that he was suffering the loss of his father last week leading up to the Browns' season debut.

