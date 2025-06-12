Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner's Wife Reveals Family Has Received Death Threats Via Social Media

Being the goaltender for an NHL team in a hockey-mad market can be a tough job, and unfortunately, that can mean getting some disturbing messages from "fans," which Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, revealed in a recent podcast interview.

Skinner has been backstopping the Oilers through the Stanley Cup Final. It has been a little up and down at times for the 26-year-old who led the team to a win in Game 1, an overtime loss in Game 2, and a nightmare Game 3 in which he gave up 5 goals in a 6-1 rout and was replaced in net by backup Calvin Pickard.

I'd argue that a loss that bad can't be pinned entirely on the netminder; there have to be breakdowns in other facets of the game, like not cutting down on prime shooting opportunities or getting the offense going for some support.

However, it sounds like some certifiably insane fans do pin it on Stuart and made the disgusting decision to lash out at his family.

Chloe Skinner was a guest on the Breaking The Ice podcast and revealed that she has gotten some disturbing DMs from anonymous accounts angry over her husband's on-ice results.

"We have a very passionate fan base, and the people here live and breathe for the Oilers," Skinner said during the interview, per Daily Hive. "It’s a tale as old as time, where the goalie is the punching bag a bit. This year definitely got intense. There was times where security had to be involved. I specifically have DMs filled with death threats towards the kids, towards myself, from anonymous accounts [with] people hiding behind their screens.

"It can get really ugly, people threatening if they ever see us, they’re going to take us out. It gets intense, and I’m making it lighthearted right now, but when I do read those, I get really scared, and I do obviously worry for the safety of my family and my young boys. It’s terrifying to think that there might be people out there who are going to hurt us over the result of a game. It is a little deranged."

A little? That's very deranged behavior, and not something a "fan" would ever do.

Hopefully, that nonsense stops immediately, especially since it was announced on Thursday that Skinner will be back between the pipes for the Oilers in Game 4.