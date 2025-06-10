Oilers Defenseman Jake Walman Slapped With Fines For His Part In Penalty-Filled Game 3

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final had two big storylines. The first was that it was pretty much all Florida Panthers from the opening faceoff to the final horn, while the other was that the official scorer probably needed to see an orthopedist today, considering just how many penalties there were.

The game featured a whopping 140 combined PIMs between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, which is the fourth-most in a single Stanley Cup Final game in history.

Fortunately, for most of those who spent time in the penalty box, it was no harm, no foul once the game was over, but that's not the case for Oilers D-man Jake Walman, who is being ordered to crack open his wallet and pay two separate fines because of his actions during the game.

Ouch. $10K, huh?

The first fine was from an incident in which he planted a sucker punch on Panthers agitator Matthew Tkachuk. A lot of guys would be willing to pay up for that opportunity, but you've got to keep yourself in check in the Cup Final.

That second fine that the league handed down was a little vague about had to do with Walman squirting water at the Panthers' bench from the comfort of the Oilers' bench.

Ahh… you've got to love the classics. Anyone who has played hockey at any level knows that one.

"I obviously did that for a reason," Walman said, per TSN. "It’s just gamesmanship, I guess."

It's unclear when Walman decided to start spraying the Panthers like he was disciplining a house cat, but a pretty lopsided game like we had on Monday night seems like an odd time to resort to some gamesmanship, but hey, what do I know? I've never played in a Stanley Cup Final.

Speaking of which, Game 4 will take place Thursday night before the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5.