Oilers Darnell Nurse Avoids Supplemental Discipline For Nasty Slash

The Edmonton Oilers evened the Western Conference Final with the Dallas Stars 1-1 on Friday night after shutting them out 3-0 on the road to take Game 2, but the big talking point was a play involving Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Stars forward Roope Hintz.

Just a few minutes into the period, Nurse and Hintz were in front of the Edmonton net when Hintz delivered a cross-check to Nurse's lower back.

The Oilers D-man didn't like it and unloaded a pretty vicious slash to Hintz's lower leg or the top of his foot.

Hintz was helped off the ice, and his status for Game 3 is up in the air, but there was still the matter of the penalty on Nurse, because that Paul Bunyan impression was absolutely some kind of penalty.

The officials took a look at the play to see if it was worthy of being deemed a major penalty, and ultimately decided that it wasn't, so Nurse was off to the sin bin for just two minutes.

After the game, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer addressed the incident and claimed that there was a double standard as to how that play would have been called had it been Oilers captain Connor McDavid on the receiving end of the slash.

"Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it's not a five-minute major?" DeBoer asked the media.

He's got a point, however, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reported that there will not be any punishments coming Nurse's way courtesy of the Department of Player Safety.

So it looks like we should expect to see Darnell Nurse in the Oilers' lineup when the series shifts to Alberta for Game 3 which will take place on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm ET.