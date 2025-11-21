Junior Hockey Player Suspended For The Rest Of The Season After Disgusting Slashing Incident

There have been some massive suspensions in the history of hockey, and one that was just dished out to a player in the Ontario Hockey League is up there with the biggest.

And, man, he deserved it.

On November 14, the Brampton Steelheads were taking on the Oshawa Generals. With just over two minutes left in regulation and the Steelheads up 3-0, Steelheads forward Luke Dragusica was involved in a play with two Generals, one of whom was defenseman Brady Blaseg.

There looked to be some kind of collision that sent Dragusica into the boards hard, while Blaseg also wound up on the ice.

Once both were back on their feet, Dragusica delivered a disgusting two-handed slash to the side of Blaseg's head, and also crosschecked the Oshawa blueliner as he was lying on the ice.

Shades of Marty McSorley two-handing Donald Brashear back in 2000.

While Blaseg was cut by a slash, he did dress in the Generals' next game two days later.

Dragusica — an 18-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ontario — is getting a similarly stiff punishment to the 23-game suspension (which was the rest of the season) that McSorley received.

On Friday, the league announced that Dragusica is done for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

According to the OHL's statement, Draguisca will have to go through a "League-mandated education, counseling, and community service program." After that, he will need to go before a reinstatement panel before he applies to be reinstated for the 2026-27 OHL season.

It's a hefty punishment, but it's pretty hard to argue that it wasn't the right one. That was one of the most disgusting plays we've seen out on the ice in a long, long time.

Deguisca was not lighting the league on fire with two points (a pair of assists) in 15 games. If he had any draft stock left come next June, you've got to think it's gone now.