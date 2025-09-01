Former Ohio State Player Facing Felony Count Of Strangulation After Alleged Altercation With Girlfriend

Former Ohio State long snapper Michael Roen McCullough has been arrested after allegedly getting into a domestic altercation with his girlfriend.

McCullough, who was a walk-on for the Buckeyes from 2018-2020, is facing a felony count of strangulation after allegedly punching his girlfriend several times and grabbing her by the throat and pushing her against a window. She was left with a black eye and bruises around her throat, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus Police responded to a domestic violence report on August 29 at 9:00 PM in which a woman reported to be McCullough's girlfriend, detailed what had allegedly played out the prior morning.

Court records show that the woman told authorities she and McCullough had been driving home in his vehicle around 9:30 AM when an argument and the alleged altercation began.

McCullough's reported girlfriend told police that he had punched her face several times and then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a window, according to court documents. She indicated that she did not remember the rest of the car ride home until regaining consciousness after they arrived.

Officers noted that she had a black eye, a cut, a swollen lower lip and a bruise on the front of her throat where she said McCullough had grabbed her.

"She said she could not breathe at all and felt panicked," police said, according to the Dispatch.

As most recently reported by the New York Post, McCullough is currently being held in Franklin County jail without bond.

McCullough's arrest comes less than a year after he lost his right eye in a car accident. A vehicle carrying a tractor slammed into the back of McCullough, before the hood of his own car flew through his windshield and bisected his face across his right eye and nose.