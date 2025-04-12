Ohio State Football Members Got Some Epic Championship Bling

The Ohio State Buckeyes went on an incredible run to win the CFP national title, and they got some equally amazing championship bling to celebrate.

In between the first and second quarters of the annual Spring Game on Saturday, Ohio State presented members of last year’s national championship team with commemorative rings.

They look freaking sick.

Players and coaches got one ring apiece from the CFP committee and OSU for winning the title, and another ring for making the playoffs.

Head coach Ryan Day was ecstatic by the designs and quite impressed with the size.

"Man, they're big, and they did a great job with them," Day said Thursday on a radio hit. "I don't know how much bigger these rings can get. You have to drag them around. But really cool to see. You think about getting rings, and they made three rings for us – one for the national championship game, one for the CFP and then one for the bowl games. The (national championship ring) in particular has all kinds of different cool features to it."

Some of those features of the rings, made by Jotsens, include :

Scores from the four CFP games they won inside the ring

34 stones around the outside of the ring for the 34 points they scored in the final against Notre Dame

The inscription "LEAVE NO DOUBT," the team’s mantra for the season

This title deserved to have rings that went the extra mile, given that all the program had to deal with (especially at the end of the season) to get to the top of the mountain. Even though I’m a Michigan fan, I’m thrilled that the Buckeyes got some epic jewelry as a reward for their work.