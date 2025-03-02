Ohio High School Basketball Playoff Game Features Brutal Punch Below The Belt, No Ejection

Hilliard Bradley and Reynoldsburg squared off in the Division I boys basketball district finals in Ohio on Saturday, and while the Raiders of Reynoldsburg came from behind to keep their season alive, one specific play in the first half was the talk of the game.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a player for Reynoldsburg can be seen punching a Hilliard Bradley player below the belt.

According to multiple reports on X, the Reynoldsburg player was not ejected from the game, and a box score from the game does not show that a technical foul was handed out either.

According to Dan Mirgon, who claimed the player who took the punch was his cousin's son, the player who threw the low blow only received an intentional foul.

With the win, Reynoldsburg picked up its first district title since the 2018 season.