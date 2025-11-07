Ohio Bobcats Guard Misses Dunk In Most Anticlimactic Fashion Possible

If you’re attempting to land a highlight dunk, you better not miss it short. Unfortunately, a guard for the Ohio Bobcats basketball team didn’t get that memo.

Let’s start with the good news for Aidan Hadaway, the senior guard who is at the center of this forgettable moment. The Bobcats won their first game of the season over the Illinois State Redbirds, 72-68 . Hadaway chipped in eight points and eight rebounds , so what followed was one bad moment in a night filled with good ones.

But its going to be the one people talk about the most.

As time was expiring and Ohio up by four, Hadaway got the ball and had an unabated path to the hoop. He rose up to dunk, and since the game was practically over, the bench even got in on the action to celebrate the upcoming dunk.

But they were all left disappointed after witnessing what could end up being the most anticlimactic moment of the college basketball season.

Hadaway missed the dunk completely, making himself a meme for who knows how long.

As a former (mediocre) high school basketball player myself, the one cardinal rule of dunking was that you don’t miss it short. If you can get the ball over the rim, and it clangs off in a weird way, oh well. At least you proved you can jump high enough.

But hitting the front rim? That’s the most embarrassing thing you could do. To boot, Hadaway did that on national TV with all his teammates about 15 feet from him or less. It'll be a while before his teammates let him forget that moment.

Oh well, you win some, you lose some. But even though Ohio won the game, I’m sure Hadaway would like a do-over on that moment.