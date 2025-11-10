Officials Investigating After OutKick Reporter Harassed While Covering Girls' Volleyball Match, Trans Player

The guidelines state that the Trans player may play with a waiver. There was not waiver in this case.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) on Monday was "still gathering information" about an incident that took place during a girls’ high school volleyball match involving an OutKick reporter.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske detailed the harassment he faced while covering Ann Arbor Skyline High School’s win over Dexter on Thursday night. Ann Arbor Skyline has had success during the fall season thanks to a transgender athlete who competes on the team.

Zaksheske wrote on Thursday night that he was shadowed by Ann Arbor Skyline principal Casey Elmore throughout the game and harassed and stalked by supporters. He called Ann Arbor Police and asked to send an officer just in case. The officer showed up to the match as it was ending.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ann Arbor Public Schools for comment.

"I really felt like this was a complete and utter failure by both the MHSAA and Ann Arbor Public Schools," Zaksheske told Fox News Digital. "For the principal to watch someone be harassed on her campus, on her property, and to not only allow it to continue, but in some instances almost seem to be encouraging more of it, I don’t know how she can justify herself as an educator allowing that kind of thing to go on."

Fox News Digital asked the MHSAA about the status of its investigation into the situation, whether anyone had spoken with Zaksheske about the incident and if security measures were being made to prevent another reporter getting harassed.

"As of Friday afternoon, we were still gathering information on what was reported from Thursday night, but we always prioritize safety at all of our venues and certainly that focus will continue this week," MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said in reply. "I relayed both of these to Dan as well."

Kimmerly didn’t immediately respond to a question about details of the investigation, including as to whether officials spoke to Zaksheske or other people who were mentioned in the report.

Zaksheske said he hasn't been contacted by the MHSAA as part of its inquiry into last week's incident.

Ann Arbor Skyline will take on DeWitt High School on Tuesday at Mason High School in Mason in the state regional semifinal.

Mason High School principal Myriah Lillie declined to comment when asked whether the school will have added safety measures. Mason Public Schools superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer didn’t immediately respond to a question about security measures.