Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Fake Retirement Rumors With Fiery Response

Some NFL fans were misled by a fake headline this week claiming Odell Beckham Jr. had retired from the NFL.

Though most showed little interest in his latest developments, Beckham is not retired and addressed the rumor on social media with a BIG clarification:

"No seriously. Please stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement before you piss me off," OBJ posted on X.

"That will get no response. I promise you the day I’m done I will let you know. Again if you text me happy retirement I’m just going to have to block you. Thanks."

In 2025, at age 32 and sidelined for some time, Beckham is still seeking opportunities.

However, most NFL teams and fans remain indifferent to the idea of him returning to the field.

With a wealth of talented wide receivers currently in training camps, Beckham trends closer to retirement than a comeback.

To his credit, he won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 during his later years.

Beckham’s meteoric rise in 2014 fueled hopes of a Hall of Fame career.

Yet, his resume — three elite seasons, two good seasons, and several subpar years — has kept him out of Canton conversations.

In March 2025, Beckham was named in a controversial lawsuit alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.

He was accused of sexual assault in a 2018 incident, which he vehemently denied, stating he was not in Orinda, California, and had never met the plaintiff.

He has played 10 seasons in the NFL, missing 2022 due to injury.

His career includes stints with the New York Giants (2014–2018), Cleveland Browns (2019–2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2023), and Miami Dolphins (2023).

Weeks out from NFL action, the chances of Beckham landing on a roster appear slim, especially after the Dolphins waived him in December 2024.

