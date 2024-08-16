Odell Beckham Jr. Is Off To A Hot Start In Miami Already Calling Out Dolphins Fans

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a Miami Dolphin for just over three months and has caught exactly zero passes for his new team, but is already picking petty fights with random Fins fans on social media.

OBJ landed on the physically unable to perform list in late-July as he works his way back from injuries and still remains on the PUP list with the season fast approaching. The situation is bringing back not-so-great memories to some Dolphins fans as they endured the Will Fuller V debacle back in 2021.

A Miami fan on X, formerly Twitter, tagged Beckham in a post questioning if the wide receiver is potentially falling down the same nightmare path that Fuller did, and let's just say OBJ took notice.

"Lowkey be sooo curious why tf people be so curious about me," Beckham wrote. "Been chillin out the way workin in the dark, and our world still finds a way to just neeed Shxt to get clicks on."

He followed that post up with another reply to the same Dolphins fan.

"Oh nice! Yea I think just keep posting bs for clicks and it should definitely make the answers appear ?" Beckham wrote. "Anyways everybody over here kno what’s goin on( the team and ppl in this building) time will tell what and how the rest of the story goes. Thanks for ur concerns."

Beckham questioning why some people are "curious" about him and his whereabouts is laugh-out-loud funny. Sir, not only are you a wide receiver in the National Football League, you're one of the most talked about receivers of your generation who happens to have a laundry list of injuries to his name at this point.

Of course fans are going to be curious about what exactly is going on with you.

As for the Fuller - Beckham comparison from the Miami fan, it's a bit over the top regardless of what may or may not happen this season.

Fuller inked a one-year deal worth $10.6 million a few seasons ago and suffered a broken finger in Week 4 that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. OBJ signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Miami, so if things potentially don't go as planned and the former Rookie of the Year doesn't meet expectations, the sting will be far less painful for the Dolphin faithful.