Odell Beckham Accepts Suspension, Hoping For NFL Comeback

Hardly vintage Odell Beckham Jr., but will a team bite?

It feels like a long shot, but Odell Beckham Jr. still wants another taste of the NFL spotlight.

Once famed for circus catches and a Lombardi run with the Rams, Beckham now meets the NFL’s cold reality — a six-game suspension for a PED violation from a failed 2024 test with the Dolphins.

He played nine games for Miami last season, logging nine catches for just 55 yards before being released in December.

Hardly vintage OBJ.

The violation involved elevated testosterone levels. Beckham told The Pivot podcast, "I’ve never knowingly taken anything like this."

His suspension starts immediately and will appear on the NFL transactions wire this week. He’s ineligible until Week 12, leaving him off the market and sidelined deep into the 2025 season.

Across a 10-year career, Beckham has suited up for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens and Dolphins.

Once a headline waiting to happen, OBJ is now just fighting for a roster spot.

At 32, with fading explosiveness, a history of injuries, and now a PED tag, teams have reason to hesitate. Beckham insists he’s training and not retiring, but the question lingers, how much does he really have left, and is the spotlight worth the PR storm?

