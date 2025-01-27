Falling Object Nearly Strikes NBA Player Rudy Gobert At Crumbling Target Center: REACTIONS

Turns out, ‘load management’ might actually be the least of an NBA fan’s worries at a game.

A wild scene unfolded Monday night during a Minnesota Timberwolves home game against the Atlanta Hawks. An object fell from up above at Target Center.

The item peeled off the Jumbotron and narrowly missed Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert when it landed below. Hawks power forward Mouhamed Gueye was also near the cratering object.

Viewers watching the broadcast got a brief glimpse of the item — a horn? — landing, which startled Gobert.

The NBA let out a sigh of relief.

WATCH:

Cameras also caught Gobert pointing up to the Jumbotron in the team huddle.

The Timberwolves avoided a mess and won the game, 100-92.

At the end of the first quarter, with Minnesota up 28-20 over Atlanta, the players walked off the court when the item fell around the free-throw line in front of Gobert as he walked to his bench.

A similar scene occurred in the NFL this season — before Week 11's Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans — when a metal sheet fell off the roof at AT&T Stadium. The sheet did not strike anyone below but landed near a broadcast crew in attendance.

REACTIONS:

