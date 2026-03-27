Aaron Judge Takes Advantage Of ABS System, Yankees Dominate Giants & Set Franchise Record

We're just a few days into the 2026 Major League Baseball season, and already we have teams with lengthy histories setting franchise records.

And in one specific case, not the type of records you want to set.

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants started the season on Wednesday, with MLB's first ever game broadcast exclusively on Netflix. That game didn't exactly get rave reviews for Netflix's production, but for Yankees fans, it was a near-perfect start to the season on the field.

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New York got to Logan Webb early, scoring five runs in the second inning and cruising to an easy 7-0 win. For some bizarre reason, both teams were then scheduled for an off day on Thursday before playing again on Friday afternoon for a traditional "Opening Day" afternoon game. And somehow, both teams managed to set franchise records between both games.

Yankees Pitching Dominates Giants In Opening Series

On Friday, the Yankees once again dominated the Giants behind dominant starting pitching. After Max Fried went 6.1 scoreless innings on Wednesday, Cam Schlitter was even better on Friday. Schlitter went five and a third innings with just one hit allowed, getting eight Giants hitters to strikeout.

Then the Yankees bullpen was nearly perfect. Three and two thirds innings, no hits allowed, no runs and just two walks. And along the way, Aaron Judge demonstrated how the new automated ball and strike challenge system is going to change baseball moving forward, in a big way.

Judge successfully had a strike call overturned in the top of the sixth inning, allowing him to get deeper into the at bat without striking out. Sure enough, on a 3-2 pitch, Judge hit a ball 109mph for a two-run homer off Robbie Ray to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Giancarlo Stanton added another one, and New York coasted to a 3-0 win.

So, for the first time in franchise history, the Yankees shut out an opponent in two consecutive games to start a season. And for the first time in Giants franchise history, they were shutout in back-to-back games to start a season. Two of the longest running, most storied organizations in baseball, both setting records. Pretty crazy.

Importantly, the Judge homer demonstrates how the ABS system is going to turn baseball on its head. While players have to make the assessment immediately that a pitch is worth challenging, if they're successful, it's going to change the outcome of at bats, innings, and potentially games. Who knows what happens if Judge doesn't get that call overturned? It's going to be a fascinating subplot to track moving forward. And just wait for the playoffs.