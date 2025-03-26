NWSL Team Rebrands After Everyone Hated Its Name And Campaign About 'Balls'

The new Boston expansion team that's coming to the National Women's Soccer League hasn't even played a match yet, and already it has got quite a wild history.

You may recall that last fall, the team announced its name, and that's where the problems began.

The organization unveiled the name Bos Nation FC, which, let's be real here, is an atrocious name.

But somehow, the team managed to overshadow one of the worst monikers ever by dropping one of the dumber campaigns to unveil said worst moniker.

It was an odd choice. Sure, the overwhelming majority of us want to get "balls" out of women's sports in the most literal sense, but as a marketing campaign, telling about half the population to pound sand is not the way I would go about trying to build a fan base.

So, after that failure to launch, the team released a lengthy apology and has decided to go back to the drawing board with a new name before it begin play for the 2026 NWSL season.

The new name?: Boston Legacy.

Not terrible… but not great.

"Our name is just the beginning," team controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said, per The Associated Press. "It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life. We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the gamechangers who helped build previous women’s professional teams in Boston."

I mean, that makes sense, and anything short of calling the team "Dookie-Coated Crap Team" would be an upgrade on Bos Nation FC.

The team has a crest on the way, as will some additional branding. Boston Legacy will have another expansion team joining them in 2026, as another club is slated to begin play in Denver, which will bring the league to 16 clubs across the nation.