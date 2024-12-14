Nottingham Panthers Retire Adam Johnson's Number Just Over A Year After His Tragic Death

It's hard to believe that it's been a little more than a year since one of the most tragic moments in hockey history unfolded in the United Kingdom when ex-NHLer Adam Johnson — who was playing for the Elite Ice Hockey League's Nottingham Panthers at the time — was killed after having his neck cut by the skate of Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave.

Last year, the Panthers announced plans to retire the Minnesota native's No. 47, and they made that official on Saturday in front of a home crowd with members of the Johnson family in attendance.

The ceremony was streamed on the Panthers' YouTube channel and featured speakers including Johnson's aunt, Lynn DeGrio.

"Adam was genuine. He was humble, modest, down to earth and never boasted about his accomplishments," she said, per the Associated Press. "He lit up a room with his little smile and quick and witty comments.

"He loved to dream about what his future was going to look like, right down to the fine details," DeGrio continued. "One thing he knew for sure is that it would include the love of his life, Ryan Wolfe. They spent hours planning the perfect life together."

Panthers CEO Omar Pacha also spoke.

"Adam was a top player, but he was an even better human being," Pacha said.

The incident is still being looked at by UK authorities, with one unnamed man still being investigated after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Johnson's tragic death has opened up a conversation about the need for neck protection in hockey and has led to many leagues and organizations around the world — including the American Hockey League and USA Hockey, the sport's governing body in the United States — making neck guards mandatory for all players or for certain age groups.

Meanwhile, at the NHL level, neck protection isn't mandatory, but more and more players are opting to use it.