Notre Dame Shares Majestic Photo Of Stadium Covered In Snow, Is Football Gold

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish shared an awesome photo Friday morning of the team's stadium blanketed in snow.

Notre Dame hosts Indiana Friday night in the opening round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

It should be one hell of an epic dogfight…..and it's going to go in football weather.

Notre Dame shares cool photo of stadium covered in snow.

The temperature in South Bend is expected to be around freezing at 32 degrees all day, and down to 29 degrees by kickoff at 8:00 EST.

There's also plenty of snow already on the ground. The team tweeted a photo of the team's stadium covered in snow Friday morning, and it's awesome.

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The snow is expected to stop long before kickoff. That's a bit of a shame because the photos and videos coming out of South Bend are incredible.

It's pretty much football porn in terms of having a massive stadium covered in snow. Check out some more snowy content below!

The situation in South Bend is certainly shaping up to be a fun one. Make sure to catch all the action at 8:00 EST on ABC, and let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.