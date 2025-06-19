Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Talks Physically Beating Georgia, USC Rivalry

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made a big step forward in the 2024-2025 college football season. A decisive win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal sent them to the National Championship Game, though they fell 34-23 to a juggernaut Ohio State Buckeyes team.

Still, head coach Marcus Freeman turned in one of the country's most impressive coaching jobs, rebounding from an embarrassing early-season loss to Northern Illinois to reach the playoff and be a few quarters away from a title.

He joined "Big Noon Conversations" with Joel Klatt and talked about the physicality they played with against Georgia, as well as the importance of the Irish's traditional rivalry game with the USC Trojans. Klatt brought up that rivalry games are important to maintain, even in the era of expanded playoffs.

"Amen. So, for us, yeah, one of them that is continuously brought up here in the last month or so is the rivalry we have with USC," Freeman said. "Before I even got to Notre Dame, there’s memories I have in my head of great plays in the USC-Notre Dame rivalry. I think it’s important to continue that rivalry. So, if you ask my opinion, I wanna continuously play USC every year."

READ: Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Throws Down Gauntlet On USC Rivalry Game

But what might be the most interesting part of the discussion was Klatt's suggestion that the SEC's physical dominance on the field might have been dealt a permanent blow during Notre Dame's win over Georgia.

Did Notre Dame Show SEC Physical Superiority Is Over?

"There are two games that have happened in the past two years that have seminally changed where we’re at in the sport: Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and when you guys beat Georgia by being faster and more physical than them," Klatt said.

Freeman immediately quipped, "Let’s make sure we’re on the record saying you had that opinion of the game, that we physically beat ’em up.

"I got a lot of respect for Coach Smart and that football team. I look at that game and I think, No. 1, our players had confidence. They were ready for that moment. They weren’t intimidated, and they believed they could play with that football team."

Freeman clearly wanted to downplay their physical advantage over Georgia in that game, but it was undeniable to anyone watching. Yes, Georgia was missing its quarterback, but in previous matchups the Bulldogs had been able to bully their way to a win through the running game. But not that time.

When asked how schools can help keep coaches like himself in the collegiate ranks, Freeman said he focuses on quality of life for his staff.

"I always think about our staff, and how do I, as the head coach, do the best job possible to make sure our staff enjoys coming to work here. Part of that is trying not to overwork them. Sometimes, college coaches can overwork their staffs.

"We’re gonna work hard. I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. Nothing great in life is easy. But how do we continue to look at the calendar and make it in a way that there’s some type of balance for the assistant coaches. They’re the ones that are on the road 24/7, constantly. We gotta create some type of balance for those coaches, and I think we are. I see us trending, from my first year to now my fourth year, in a direction that’s trying to create some type of balance for assistant coaches. And that’s important."

Sounds like exactly the type of coach you'd want to work for.

Freeman's done a remarkable job building up the Notre Dame program, through recruiting, innovative play-calling, a focus on strength and development, and resilience. It wouldn't be remotely surprising to see them take another step forward in 2025-2026.