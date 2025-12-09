Notre Dame Receives Blunt Dose Of Reality From Former National Champion Coach

Notre Dame fans might be mad, but the reality is that Gene Chizik is right.

The former national champion head coach at Auburn stopped by OutKick's "Don't @ Me" show with Dan Dakich and reminded Irish fans that their school only has itself to blame for missing the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Remember, Notre Dame isn't a full-time member of the ACC for football. Miami, a member of the ACC got in, Notre Dame didn't and, on Sunday, the school said based on the CFP's decision, it wouldn't play in any bowl game this winter. Then, Monday, on the "Dan Patrick Show," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua took a swipe at the ACC.

Chizik says this is all ridiculous.

"They got left out and then Notre Dame got their feelings hurt because the ACC kinda promoted Miami...when you're not in a conference, this is some of the collateral damage that can happen," Chizik told Dakich while correctly noting that the Irish are valuable to the ACC, but there are limitations.

"Let's not get this twisted, the [Notre Dame] brand isn't bigger than the SEC brand. The brand isn't bigger than the Big Ten brand."

Meanwhile, after today's show, Dakich went off on Bevacqua. "This guy is on a two-day media tour bitching and moaning because his team wasn't good enough — the players and coaches weren't good enough — to beat the only two good teams that they played against all year."

Dan wasn't done.

"And now they're whining about social media being mean to them from the ACC. It used to be men didn't want to seem whiny, bitchy, moaning, but Pete whatever the hell his name is can't help himself," IU grad and superman Dakich added.

Did Notre Dame even beat any teams of value? Chizik debates it

"Who did they really, really beat. Yeah, you can say Jeremiyah Love is a stud. CJ Carr was playing great at the end of the year. They ran the table 10 straight, but who did they really, really beat to strengthen their argument that they're one of the best 12 teams in the country," Chizik added.

What about the eye test? Chizik says that's ridiculous. "What's that mean," he continued while pointing out that there are only like four former coaches on the committee.

"What is the eye test? I don't know," a frustrated Chizik railed.