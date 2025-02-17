Notre Dame Coach Micah Shrewsberry Hits Mic During Passionate Rant After Loss To Louisville

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Micah Shrewsberry in year two as the head coach at Notre Dame. After a disappointing 13-20 record a year ago, the Fighting Irish sit at 11-14 this season having lost four of their last five games, and it's the most-recent L courtesy of Louisville that appears to have sent him over the edge.

Notre Dame fell to the Cardinals 75-60 on its home floor Sunday in front of a reported attendance of just 5,437 fans. For context, the Irish arena has a capacity of just more than 9,000.

It wasn't just the lack of supporters that caught the attention of Shrewsberry on Sunday, but the fact that many fans in attendance were there to support Louisville.

This led the 48-year-old head coach to go on a rather passionate rant that included the smacking of the mic in front of him after his team's loss.

"I understand that a lot of people have quit on us, and well-deserved," he said. "If you hate me, absolutely, man. Great. If you think I suck, if you think I can't coach, I'm with you, man. Good. Good for you, because you're allowed to have opinions. If you think I should be fired, good for you. You're allowed to have opinions, right?"

"A lot of people have given up on this team," he continued. "They've given up on me. I don't really give a damn. I believe in myself, and I believe in these guys, okay? So don't give up on these guys. Don't give up on these kids. If you don't want to show up because of me, don't show up because of me. Because you think I suck. Cool. I'm okay with that. I'm okay with it. I know people believe in me."

"I don't care about anyone's opinion," he continued. "Yes, I got us into this predicament. But don't come back when we're winning. Everybody that gave up on me, believe it."

In a moment that may come back to bite him when it's all said and done, Shrewsberry ended his postgame presser explaining he will turn the program around.

"We're going to get this thing rolling," he said. "Write this date down, and believe it. I don't care if you gave up on me or not."

The Fighting Irish currently rank 100th in the NET rankings and are very much on the outside looking in when it comes to this year's NCAA Tournament.

Shrewsberry and his staff have managed to put together one of the better recruiting classes for 2025, but in the ever-changing world of college athletics, who knows what this upcoming offseason, let alone next year's campaign may look like after what is looking like another below .500 season.