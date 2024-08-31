Northwestern's Temporary Stadium Is Glorious, And Wildcat Fans Are Loving The New College Football Backdrop

Northwestern might have the best backdrop in college football this season, thanks to the school moving the Wildcats to a temporary stadium while they build a beautiful new home over the next two years.

In past years, Northwestern has usually been a destination spot for opposing fans to travel into the Chicago area for a weekend getaway, while enjoying a football game on the side. Now, with fans getting to enjoy the backdrop of Lake Michigan, while sitting in the stands rooting on their team, Northwestern is reaping the benefits of temporary housing.

Judging by the views coming out of the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon, as Northwestern hosted Miami of Ohio, I certainly need to get up north this season for a game. And if you are a college football fan living in the area, I'd highly advise you make the trip over to campus.

Northwestern Players Ready To Swim In Lake Michigan Following Win

One of the best things about being that close to the water is the endless opportunities for players to enjoy a new postgame tradition.

Northwestern will play home games against Miami (Ohio), Duke, Eastern Illinois, and Indiana in four out of its first five games of the 2024 campaign. This means the Wildcats will have ample amounts of chances to jump into a new tradition. Defensive lineman Carmine Barstone has only one thing on his mind when it comes to a postgame celebration

"I’m really excited about jumping in the lake right after a win."

Judging by the number of fans that showed up for the Northwestern season-opener today, Wildcat players could have a few thousand folks join them in a swim.

Either way, congrats to the Northwestern administration for turning this into a must-see event for college football fans, especially the ones visiting to watch their team take-on the Wildcats.