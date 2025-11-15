Northwestern Rickrolled All Michigan Fans At Wrigley Field And It Was Glorious

While not everyone was jazzed about a neutral-site college football game between Northwestern and Michigan at Wrigley Field, it did offer us one thing: some top-notch trolling.

This game at Wrigley took place as construction winds down in the Wildcats' backyard, and they were the designated home team; you'd be forgiven for thinking that this game was being played a bit closer to Ann Arbor.

But it seems like the team putting together the gameday music and videos on the ol' Wrigley video board saw this as an opportunity.

I think everyone knows, Michigan fans love to belt out "Mr. Brightside" by the Killers. I'm not sure why. It's an average song at best, but for some reason, they rally around it. Good for them, and better for the Killers, who are rolling in Wolverine fan royalties.

So, at Wrigley, they started playing the song, much to the delight of Michigan fans.

However, they suddenly had the rug pulled from under them, like they had just clicked a link to see "the coolest video ever" they received in their Hotmail mailbox circa 2007.

That's right, we got ourselves a good ol' fashioned Rickrollin'.

Honestly, I'd take some Rick Astley over the Killers any day…

I love this. I love the whole phenomenon of Rickrolling.

I feel like there had to be some kids who had no clue what was going on or why everyone over 30 was cracking up.

I mean, try explaining this to a kid today:

"Hey, stop six-seven-ing or whatever. I have a cool video of a tiger riding a surfboard for you to see. Here, click the link."

*Child clicks link; gets Rickrolled"

"Hilarious, right?

"I don't get it. Where's the tiger on the surfboard?"

"There isn't one. That's the joke. Instead, it's Rick Astley singing 'Never Gonna Give You Up.'"

"Who?"

"Rick Astley; he had some hits in the '80s."

"Is… Is the joke that the song stinks?"

"I mean, it's a bit dated, but it's not a bad song at all. It's just funny that you clicked on a link thinking you were going to get something else and got Rick Astley instead. Classic."

"Oh… Can I go play Fortnite?"

END SCENE

I salute you, Northwestern, for such a great large-scale Rickrolling.

Let's see more of this.