Bill Belichick Going To UNC Sparks Hilarious Jokes On Social Media

Social media is cutting loose in reaction to North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick.

The Tar Heels announced Wednesday that Belichick has been hired as the program's next football coach after Mack Brown was fired.

He's joining the team on a contract worth $50 million over five years. Now, he'll go from winning Super Bowls to competing in the ACC.

Life certainly does come at you fast.

Social media reacts to North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick.

While I'm sure there are plenty of serious conversations unfolding in the aftermath of UNC hiring Belichick, social media is also loaded with plenty of jokes.

Many seem to center around the fact he's dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Check out some of the best reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I have no idea how Belichick will do in Chapel Hill. Not a clue. Your guess is as good as mine. I'm certainly skeptical, but what I will say is it's going to be a content goldmine.

That much I can absolutely guarantee you. The man won six Super Bowl rings before being run off by the Patriots. He's the most successful NFL coach to ever pick up a whistle.

Now, he's tasked with winning college games with a bunch of teenagers. If you don't see the content potential in that, then you must be blind.

The internet is already having a ton of fun with it, and Belichick hasn't even coached a game yet.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.