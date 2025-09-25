Noelvi Marte Might Have Saved Reds' Season With An Unbelievable Catch

The Reds salvaged the final game in their season against the Pirates, keeping their NL Wild Card hopes alive

The Cincinnati Reds had a golden opportunity to take control of the final National League Wild Card spot. They entered Tuesday tied with the New York Mets, but holding the tiebreaker. Plus, they had a three-game home series against the bottom-dwelling Pittsburgh Pirates.

But the dream scenario quickly turned into a nightmare. The Reds never led in either of the first two games of the series, falling quickly into a 4-0 hole on Tuesday night (before eventually losing 4-2), and entered the eighth inning down 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Reds rallied in Game 2, scoring one run in the eighth (on an electric inside-the-park home run by Noelvi Marte) and another one in the ninth on a Tyler Stephenson home run. However, they couldn't get it done in extra innings, a theme of the season for Cincinnati (3-12 in extras), and lost in 11.

Reds Desperately Needed a Win vs. Pirates

On Thursday, rain delayed the start of the matinée matchup, which eventually began at 2 p.m. ET (originally scheduled for 12:40). Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo was nearly unhittable, and the Reds finally took their first lead with a two-run fifth.

However, Lodolo left the game in the seventh inning after "feeling something" in his groin. The Reds bullpen took over and allowed the Pirates to cut the lead in half with a run in the top of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, it appeared the Pirates had tied the game on a solo home run from Andrew McCutchen. But right fielder Noelvi Marte leaped into the air, reached his glove over the wall, and brought it back for the second out of the inning. The next batter flew out, and the Reds salvaged one game from the Pirates.

Given the circumstances, this was one of the best catches of the MLB season. Sure, other home-run-saving catches were flashier. But the Reds' season was literally hanging in the balance. That's the kind of play that can jumpstart a team.

The Reds now have to face their nemesis, the Brewers, in a three-game series in Milwaukee over the weekend. Cincinnati is 3-7 against Milwaukee this season and 16-39 over the past four seasons.

If the Reds want to make the playoffs, they're going to have to solve that puzzle. If not, it's going to be another long offseason in Cincinnati.