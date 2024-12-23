NIU Football X Account Hacked During Bowl Game Against Fresno State

The Northern Illinois Huskies football team is taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (one of the best-named college football bowls, I might quickly add) on Monday afternoon.

And some clever Internet hacker decided that was the perfect time to strike. A post appeared on the team's official X account promoting a new cryptocurrency, allegedly being offered by NIU.

"We’re stepping into the future with the launch of $NIU on the Solana! Don't miss out holder privileges," the post read.

The post is below, but we'll include a screencap assuming that it gets taken down at some point.

At the time of publishing, there was a pending community note alerting X users to the scam.

"This is a scam. The @NIU_Football page has been hacked. Please do not interact with this, or any other "$NIU Token" post."

An NIU student reporter also noted that the team's account was hacked.

The NIU hack on X is bad, but perhaps not quite as bad as the team's offensive performance in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Fresno State in the first half.

The Huskies managed just three points, falling behind 13-3. That included a failure to score from a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

They were lucky that the Bulldogs missed a field goal in the final seconds, just after blocking an NIU punt.

But as bad as a day as the NIU football team is having, the ESPN graphics person might actually be having a worse day. Or, perhaps, a better day (and an epic troll) if this was intentional:

The Fresno State "Bulldongs" (!!) with a 90-yard touchdown drive!

Never change, college football.