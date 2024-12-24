NIU's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Concludes With Massive Dump

Three months after beating the crap out of Notre Dame, the Northern Illinois Huskies found themselves on the receiving end of a massive dump.

NIU upended Fresno State in Monday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, needing double overtime to flush away the pesky Bulldogs, or is it Bulldongs? Either way, NIU's 8th win of the season was followed by a french fry dump that Northern Illinois' head coach Thomas Hammock thoroughly enjoyed.

"You know that was the best dump of my career," Hammock told ESPN sideline reporter Tori Petry. "And it was french fries. They seemed like they were a little bit salty."

Who'd have thought taking a dump on live TV in front of tens of thousands of fans would feel so good?

And salty?

NIU Freshman Leads Way In Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois' bowl win bowel movement wouldn't have been possible without redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Holst. Making just his third start of the season, Holst, a walk-on, threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Holst added another 65 yards on the ground. The QB's efforts earned him MVP honors. But sadly, no massive dump.

"What an awesome game," Hammock said following the win. "I'm proud of our players, proud of our coaches. We stayed committed, stayed in the fight for one another when some things didn't go our way. I couldn't be more proud of those men in the locker room."

Not a bad early Christmas present for Hammock and the fellas. A bowl win, some french fries and a massive dump. If that's not the ideal December Monday, I don't know what is.

As for Fresno State, even though they didn't experience a massive dump, the end of their season still stinks.

