Penn State Nittany Lions Drop Stunning Baseball-Inspired Uniforms For Outdoor Hockey Game

The NHL Winter Classic will take place on New Year's Eve (the league finally realized that New Year's Day tends to belong to college football) but it won't be the only game taking place on the temporary sheet of ice at Wrigley Field. Four College hockey games will take place over the first weekend of 2025 including a Big Ten matchup between Notre Dame (you read that correctly, they're in the Big Ten for hockey) and Penn State.

We've already seen the special threads the Fighting Irish will hit the ice with and now, the Nittany Lions have revealed their special get-up, and boy, oh boy are they something to behold.

While Notre Dame went with a sweater that pays homage to the City of Chicago, Penn State went in another direction with a uniform that tips its cap to America's pastime.

According to the program's website, the uniform features nods to both the Penn State Nittany Lions baseball program as well as the Chicago Cubs, with captain Simon Mack's "C" on his sweater being a Cubs jersey.

Some of the striping is a tribute to Penn State's former club hockey team, which was once known as the Penn State Icers.

Best of all?: the Nittany Lions have opted for the old-school brown pants and gloves. If you're going to play an outdoor game with a nod to the past, the old-school brown gear is always a smart choice.

These are exquisite.

I think this will be one of the best-looking games of the year at any level. Both programs absolutely crushed these with the right amount of symbolism thrown into the mix.

Penn State and Notre Dame will faceoff Jan. 3 just after Ohio State takes on Michigan, then the next day, Wrigley Field will host games between the Ohio State and Wisconsin's women's teams and then the Wisconsin and Michigan State fellas.