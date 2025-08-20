Niners WR Demarcus Robinson To Sit Out Three Games for DUI Bust

San Francisco 49ers wideout Demarcus Robinson’s 2025 season hit a major snag before it even kicked off.

In November 2024, hours after catching a touchdown in a Sunday Night Football game for the Rams, Robinson was pulled over on US-101 in Los Angeles after clocking at more than 100 mph, and showed signs of drinking.

The NFL stepped in this week to dole out Robinson's punishment over his DUI bust.

Robinson was suspended three games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy — the standard punishment for a first DUI. He will forfeit $284,166 in 2025 salary for his three-game suspension. He’s appealed the ruling.

Kyle Shanahan announced the suspension: "D-Rob, we're not going to have through the first three weeks," he said. "You can always appeal it, so we'll hope for the best on that, but that's what we are planning for."

Robinson, 30, refused a field sobriety test, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited, and later released.

By July 2025, Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

A judge sentenced him to three years of probation, a $390 fine, and enrollment in an alcohol education program.

Robinson's attorney previously shared that Robinson has already completed most of the requirements and may be eligible for early probation termination.

But the timing couldn’t be worse for San Francisco.

Robinson signed a two-year, $8 million deal after his best season as a pro with the Rams in 2024, posting 505 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Lead Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk is nursing a knee injury; Deebo Samuel is now in Washington; Jauan Jennings is also hurt. It's all bad news in SF's WR room.

Coach Kyle Shanahan knew about the DUI case when the team signed Robinson. Now, with injuries piling up, he faces a depth problem at a critical position.

The 49ers open the season with questions everywhere, and Robinson’s situation only adds to the uncertainty.

