San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel Gets Sacked By Community Note On X Amid 'Slump' Allegations

Who exactly is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel trying to blame for his slump this season?

On Monday, Deebo, 28, complained on social media about his lack of involvement in the team's offense.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!" Samuel tweeted, sounding like a shot at the coach or quarterback at the very least.

"Just cause I voice my opinions don’t mean I’m hating on any of my teammates!! Be [for real]," Samuel added.

On Tuesday, when asked about posting his grievances on social media, Deebo Samuel gladly doubled down.

When asked about his incendiary tweets, Deebo said he meant to express frustration with the team.

Such critique is usually kept in-house.

READ: Reasons Deebo Samuel Wants Out Of San Francisco And What Are 49ers Doing About A Trade

"You read what you read," the wideout told reporters.

"[I'm] a little frustrated for sure."

It turns out Deebo is second on the Niners offense in touches — runner-up to only Christian McCaffrey.

So for his 'misleading' complaint, Samuel got served a slice of humble pie with a crushing Community Note on X.

The note on Samuel's post read, "He leads the team in drops. He is struggling."

Samuel took down his post. But the screenshots lived on.

Deebo Samuel believes he'll be the one to put the 6-7 Niners team back on track.

On the contrary … San Francisco won convincingly on Sunday against the Bears, 38-13, without much help from Deebo.

He tallied 35 total yards on two receptions and five carries.

Samuel's last and only Pro Bowl came in 2021.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero previously wrote, "Samuel showed his versatility with the 49ers" in 2021, tallying a career-high 1,405 receiving yards and adding 59 carries for a career-high 365 rushing yards.

In 2022, Samuel signed a three-year extension worth $71.55 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. After his breakout season, Samuel gradually lost interest in being a utility player, vying for more of a true wideout's role.

Fast-forward to 2024, Deebo Samuel is begging for more involvement in the offense.

(Is Deebo a player well past his prime?)

Coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy and the general whole of the Niners roster are trying to climb out of the fourth spot in the NFC West in the final stretch of the season.

Deebo Samuel wants better stats.

Samuel's disapproval of the Niners' offensive game plan could be the beginning of the end between Samuel and San Francisco.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com