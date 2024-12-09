Deebo Samuel Declares on Social Media That Season-Long Slump Is Not His Fault

It's not Deebo Samuel's fault that he's in the middle of a slump, or so he says ...

The 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers wideout is suffering one of the worst seasons of his typically productive career.

Hailed as a dual-threat wideout capable of racking up catches and carries, Samuel is not living up to his star-worthy contract, amassing only two touchdowns through 12 games this year.

San Francisco is experiencing a challenging season. Amid the 49ers' struggles, Samuel distances himself from the blame, stating he isn't playing poorly but rather that the problem is not receiving the ball enough.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball," Samuel posted on his X account on Monday.

Could trouble be on the horizon in Santa Clara?

"Just cause I voice my opinions don't mean I'm hating on any of my teammates!! Be [for real]," Deebo added.

In 2022, Samuel signed a three-year extension worth $71.55 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. On Sunday, playing against the Chicago Bears, Samuel finished with two receptions for 22 yards in the Niners' 38-13 win.

Not since Nov. 10's game against the Buccaneers has Samuel eclipsed more than 22 yards receiving.

While playing with fellow stars Brandon Aiyuk (injured) and Christian McCaffrey (also injured), Samuel may be getting lost in the mix. However, Deebo is only second to McCaffrey in terms of touches per game (6.0), and with fewer touches, both Niners tight end George Kittle and WR3 Jauan Jennings have put up more production.

Or perhaps he's lost his groove. Either way, Samuel's not taking the blame.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com