Niners Rookie Ricky Pearsall Released From Hospital After Attempted Robbery Shooting In San Francisco

NFL receiver Ricky Pearsall has been discharged from San Francisco General Hospital after receiving treatment for a bullet wound to the chest on Saturday.

Pearsall, a first-rounder for the San Francisco 49ers, survived an attempted robbery amid his visit to the Union Square area in San Fran.

The first-round draft pick for 2024 was struck in the chest by a bullet. Fortunately, it turned out to be a flesh wound, as the bullet cleanly exited through his back. The suspect was also hit with a bullet as Pearsall seemingly used his weapon against him. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the crime.

READ: Ricky Pearsall's Mom Provides Update On Son After He Was Shot During Attempted Robbery

The Niners announced on Sunday that Pearsall was out of the hospital.

"He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital," the statement read.

A teenage suspect is in custody after he reportedly targeted Pearsall, who was wearing a Rolex watch, without knowledge of his NFL status.

Pearsall's mother, Erin, gave an update on the NFL rook's condition on Sunday after the near-fatal shooting.

"Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him," read Erin's post, as relayed on OutKick. "He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends.

"Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

Union Square, a Bay Area tourist hot spot, has been cited as an increasingly unsafe location based on a large number of transients and the county's progressive DAs who allowed San Francisco to become a bed of crime.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com