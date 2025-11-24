Brock Purdy Throws to Everyone But His Own Team, 49ers Fans Suddenly Miss Mac Jones

It's a good day to be Mac Jones.

San Francisco 49ers QB1 Brock Purdy had a first half to forget in Week 12: tossing not one … not two … but THREE interceptions after two quarters of prime time football against the Carolina Panthers, in a game with massive postseason implications for both teams.

Two of Purdy's turnovers were in the end zone, and the boo birds at Levi's Stadium were out for the returning QB following his third INT.

Not exactly what you want to hear for the guy you signed to a five-year, $265 million contract.

Even after the Hat Trick turnover, Purdy was making baffling overthrows down the middle of the field … practically begging Carolina's secondary to pick him off a fourth time before the halftime break.

As the boo birds broke out for Purdy, Mac Jones — the Niners' backup — started trending on social media as fans in the Bay Area pleaded to coach Kyle Shanahan to plug in the ex-starter, who took over for Purdy when he was diagnosed with a turf toe injury and reaggravated it.

Jones played eight games and threw six picks. Purdy, in his fourth game, tossed his sixth pick (and counting).

An offense that found a groove under Mac Jones is spitting Purdy out, and it may not be long before Shanahan reverts to what worked.

Purdy finished the half with 14 of 23 passing for 95 yards.

"Just missed a couple of throws," coach Shanahan told ESPN at the break. "Wish he could have those three back. He's playing good besides those three."

When asked if he could make any changes, the coach added.

"Nothing. Ball's going to the right spot. He just left it a little behind … he'll make his throws."

The 49ers are sticking with Purdy, for better or worse.

