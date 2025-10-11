49ers GM Shuts Down QB Controversy Talk Despite Mac Jones Stepping Up For Injured Brock Purdy

Purdy continues to battle back from a toe injury that has sidelined him for most of the season

The San Francisco 49ers are finding themselves in one of those weird situations where things are going well, but it actually could make things way more awkward moving forward.

Brock Purdy has been the guy for the Niners over the last few seasons, and that's why he deserved the 5-year, $265 million deal he signed over the summer.

However, this season, Purdy has spent more time on the sidelines than he has under center as he battles a toe injury.

That has forced the team to put Mac Jones in at quarterback, and he's been solid, even winning a big divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams.

So, does this mean everyone's two favorite words are about to make an appearance in San Francisco?

Quarterback. Controversy.

Nope. At least not according to 49ers GM John Lynch.

"I do wholeheartedly believe that Brock is nothing but happy for our team," Lynch said, per Daily Mail. "A cool quality about Brock Purdy is he’s one of the most self-assured people in a very humble way. He’s just very confident in his abilities, but he’s just a good guy. He’s got an incredible amount of humility.

"He's working his tail off to try to get back, and I think we all feel blessed and fortunate that we found a guy to be our backup this year who can go in and play like a starter and earn us tough, hard-fought wins."

Granted, Purdy got his job as a starter after every other QB on the Niners roster got hurt back in 2022, but I don't think he should be too concerned.

The Niners have proven themselves not to be a team that rushes these decisions. I mean, even after Purdy got them to the NFC Championship and nearly the Super Bowl in his debut season, had it not been for an injury, it still took part of the following season before San Francisco was finally like, "Fine; he's our guy."

So it looks like things are hunky-dory in Niners land as far as inter-quarterback relationships, which is good for the team.

And I'm sure Purdy's more than $100 million in guaranteed money probably helps him rest easier while another dude does his job.