Nine-Year-Old Panthers Fan Is All About The Stanley Cup Final Fisticuffs

Anyone who checks out hockey games for the fights got a real treat on Monday night during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, and that includes one 9-year-old fan of fisticuffs.

The Panthers and Oilers combined for 140 penalty minutes, the fourth-highest combined total in Stanley Cup Final history. The bulk of that came from a full-on line brawl that broke out just past the halfway mark of the third.

I understand why the Oilers wanted to "send a message," but perhaps it would have been better to send that message earlier in the game, before they were down 5-1.

But hey, that's just me.

Anyway, it was a wild moment, and 9-year-old Panthers fan Sophia was loving evert minute of it.

The young lady did an interview with Miami TV station WPLG that promptly went viral.

Sophia had done another interview before the game in which she told reporter Clay Ferraro that her favorite thing about catching hockey games was "the fighting."

Well, you don't usually see a ton of fighting this late in the postseason, but boy, the Oilers must have had WPLG on in the locker room and decided that if they were going to go out and lay an egg, they would at least make Sophia's night with the Trent Frederic-started donnybrook.

"It was really good and I liked the way they punched each other a lot," Sophia said.

I've seen enough. Someone get this kid on skates right now. Absolute Hockey Gal.

Sophia also agreed to become the station's resident hockey fight analyst, which sounds like a way cooler first job than I had. I was just scooping ice cream.

We'll see if we get any more of the rough stuff in Game 4 on Thursday night.