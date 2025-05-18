Nikola Jokic Thirsty For Beer After Nuggets' Massive Loss to OKC

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic wants to cool off after a hard-fought season that ended in disappointment on Sunday with a 125-93 Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his typical chill fashion, Jokic lamented by stating after the game that the upcoming plan after the loss is to drink beer, lots of it.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 18: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 125-93 win at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-3 in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

"The next couple of days is gonna be a lot of beer probably," Jokic said on the postgame podium. 

A frosty mug and a stable of horses await the two-time MVP. Surviving a surprising amount of turbulence this season, Jokic is ready to move forward, coming at a time when the franchise has many questions.

While Denver pushed the series to seven against the Thunder, the Nuggets long appeared to be out of their depth against the West's top seed. 

Jokic scored 20 points in the final loss of the season, adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

Joker dealt with difficult circumstances to end the year. He dealt with a new coach, David Adelman, after the Nuggets cut Michael Malone in the 11th hour of the season, and had to play down one key starter, Aaron Gordon, as the Nuggets' role man suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain injury in Game 6, leaving him hobbled all game on Sunday. To his credit, Gordon recorded eight points and 11 rebounds while playing on a bum hamstring.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 18: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets speaks to members of the media after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 125-93 win at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-3 in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 18: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets speaks to members of the media after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 125-93 win at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-3 in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/Getty Images/The Denver Post)

Nikola couldn't shoulder the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, leaving many fans in Mile High wondering which kind of shake-ups are due for this one-time champion roster.

