Nikola Jokic Left Speechless By Spurs All-Star's Pre-Game Reading

Focus up, nerd!

San Antonio Spurs All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama incorporates reading into his pre-game routine.

As Wembanyama got into the zone in the locker room Sunday ahead of the All-Star Game festivities, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic couldn’t resist taking the chance to poke a little fun at his fellow All-Star.

"You really brought a book?" Jokic questioned, looking at Wembanyama with disappointment.

Wemby, an NBA star at 21, stood tall against Jokic's jokes.

"Yeah, I read before every game," Wembanyama answered.

Being an alpha, the 29-year-old Jokic couldn’t help but lower his head in dismay. It was a striking contrast between two NBA stars from completely different eras.

Jokic and Wemby joked in the locker room, fully aware that their games do all the talking. In his second year, Wembanyama is averaging over 24 points a game while Jokic, the 2023 NBA champion and three-time, but should've been four-time, MVP averages a tick under 30 points per game.

Both bigs will suit up for Charles Barkley's team in a new four-squad tournament, replacing the old scoring showcase that quickly lost its connection with fans.

This year’s events are held at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center.

