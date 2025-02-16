Nikola Jokic Left Speechless By Spurs All-Star's Pre-Game Reading

Focus up, nerd!

San Antonio Spurs All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama incorporates reading into his pre-game routine.

As Wembanyama got into the zone in the locker room Sunday ahead of the All-Star Game festivities, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic couldn’t resist taking the chance to poke a little fun at his fellow All-Star.

"You really brought a book?" Jokic questioned, looking at Wembanyama with disappointment.

OAKLAND, CA -  FEBRUARY 15: Nikola Joki #15 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of Team Chuck smiles during the NBA All-Star Practice as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2025 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wemby, an NBA star at 21, stood tall against Jokic's jokes.

"Yeah, I read before every game," Wembanyama answered.

Being an alpha, the 29-year-old Jokic couldn’t help but lower his head in dismay. It was a striking contrast between two NBA stars from completely different eras.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs participates during the 2025 KIA Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jokic and Wemby joked in the locker room, fully aware that their games do all the talking. In his second year, Wembanyama is averaging over 24 points a game while Jokic, the 2023 NBA champion and three-time, but should've been four-time, MVP averages a tick under 30 points per game.

Both bigs will suit up for Charles Barkley's team in a new four-squad tournament, replacing the old scoring showcase that quickly lost its connection with fans.

This year’s events are held at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center.

