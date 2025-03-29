Nikola Jokic Hits Insane Circus Shot To Beat The Buzzer Against Utah

I swear Nikola Jokic is just toying with everyone in the NBA at this point.

Here’s the situation. While everyone was focused on Friday night’s Sweet 16 action , the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz were playing a game in the Mile High City. With halftime approaching, the Nuggets had a seven-point lead and just a couple of seconds to extend the lead.

Jokic got the inbounds pass about 62-feet from the basket. Most guys wouldn’t be able to do anything productive if put in this situation, but Jokic is a cut above most guys. He was able to sink that shot.

Off one leg. With one hand.

Seriously, what are the Jazz players supposed to do? How do you defend that? The simple answer is, you don’t. You just sit back and say: "Welp, some guys are just supremely talented."

As if that weren’t enough, Jokic finished with a double-double after playing just three quarters (Denver rolled over the Jazz 129-93).

What more can be said about Jokic? In my estimation, he’s the most-unique player I’ve ever seen - and frankly the most talented in the league right now. And he can make one-handed Euro-step shots from three-quarter court?

This man is on a different level.