Nikola Jokic Hits Insane Circus Shot To Beat The Buzzer Against Utah

PublishedUpdated

I swear Nikola Jokic is just toying with everyone in the NBA at this point.

Here’s the situation. While everyone was focused on Friday night’s Sweet 16 action, the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz were playing a game in the Mile High City. With halftime approaching, the Nuggets had a seven-point lead and just a couple of seconds to extend the lead.

Jokic got the inbounds pass about 62-feet from the basket. Most guys wouldn’t be able to do anything productive if put in this situation, but Jokic is a cut above most guys. He was able to sink that shot.

Off one leg. With one hand.

Seriously, what are the Jazz players supposed to do? How do you defend that? The simple answer is, you don’t. You just sit back and say: "Welp, some guys are just supremely talented."

As if that weren’t enough, Jokic finished with a double-double after playing just three quarters (Denver rolled over the Jazz 129-93). 

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets waves to the crowd after a win against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena on March 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

What more can be said about Jokic? In my estimation, he’s the most-unique player I’ve ever seen - and frankly the most talented in the league right now. And he can make one-handed Euro-step shots from three-quarter court?

This man is on a different level.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.