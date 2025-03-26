Nikita Kucherov Loses Teeth, Then Comes Back Looking For Them In Unreal Hockey Guy Moment

Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning played host to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a game that I think most of us could predict how it would pan out.

If you predicted a full-on Lightning tub-thumping of the Pens by a score of 6-1, correctamundo.

But it was an eventful night for Kucherov, who helped himself to a pair of assists and a goal which sent him above the 100-point plateau for the third straight season and the fifth overall.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

And, on top of that, he also had a Hockey Guy moment for the ages. And you know how we feel about Hockey Guy moments around here.

…you don't?

…oh, my bad; we enjoy them very much.

So, at one point in the night, Kucherov appeared to eat some crossbar while fighting with Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in front of the net.

It doesn't take a DDS or a DMD to know that taking some iron straight to the kisser isn't good for the ol' pearly whites.

But Nikita Kucherov is a hockey guy. So he didn't hit the showers, call it a night, and then eat nothing but food that fits through a straw until he could get an appointment with the best dentist in Tampa to get those chompers fixed up.

Nope, he jumped back in the game… but when he had a second, he looked around for that missing Chiclet of his.

Unfortunately, Kucherov wasn't able to find that tooth, which I'm guessing was scooped up during a TV timeout and is now cryogenically frozen in a pile of snow somewhere inside the bowels of Amalie Arena.

As I mentioned up top, that game had a somewhat predictable outcome, but every game the Lightning can win is a big one. They're currently two points behind both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.