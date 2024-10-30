Nike Reportedly ‘Upset’ With Yankees' Decision To Wear Non-Nike Turtlenecks In World Series

All season, Major League Baseball players have complained about the new Nike uniforms. Now, it's Nike's turn to complain.

In an attempt to conjure up some of the magic from the 1990s' dynasty, the New York Yankees have opted to wear their vintage navy turtlenecks under their jerseys for the World Series. And these aren't just replicas. According to YES Network’s Justin Shackil, they are the exact same ones issued to the team some 30 years ago.

"I’m told they were in storage for years," Shackil posted on social media, "and the players chose them [because] they prefer the cotton material."

There's just one problem, though: Those turtlenecks are Majestic brand — not Nike.

"Old-school Majestic is the way to go," Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt told The Athletic. "…It looks dope, and it fits (well)."

But Nike has an objection. In 2019, Nike and Fanatics made a 10-year agreement with MLB to ensure that Nike would be the sole provider of on-field uniforms. And according to multiple team sources, the brand is not thrilled with the Yankees' decision to defy Big Swoosh.

Even Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who wore the turtlenecks many times during his years as a player, pointed out the brand discrepancy. In an interview on Fox Sports before Game 1 on Friday, Jeter asked Yankees slugger Aaron Judge why the team decided to pull the shirts out of retirement.

"We had to go old school, man," Judge told him. "That’s when it was made with some quality."

That was, of course, a not-so-subtle jab at Nike's disastrous "Vapor Premier" uniforms, which have been a problem all season.

Nike Really Messed Up MLB Uniforms This Year

Ahead of the 2024 season, Nike designed — and Fanatics produced — a line of uniforms using body scan technology , which were supposed to fit better and maximize performance.

Shortly after they were released, though, the majority of players in the league started complaining about how they looked "cheap," and that the number and name placement on the back looked off. Additionally, the road gray shirts and pants didn’t match, and the pants were see-through. The sweat stains on the road grays were also atrocious.

The uniforms were so awful, in fact, that last month MLB vowed to give them an overhaul.

"MLB’s new Nike Vapor Premier jersey design was introduced in 2024 to improve mobility and fit," Major League Baseball said in a release. "MLB, Nike and Fanatics partnered with the Major League Baseball Players’ Association to conduct a leaguewide survey to determine how best to move forward following criticism from some corners about the more lightweight look and smaller letters.

"After receiving feedback, all parties set about addressing the players’ requests for enlarged letters for player names, embroidered sleeve patches and reverting back to full pant customization."

The changes won't be immediate, and because of the production process, some improvements won't even go into effect until 2026.

So given the way Nike horrendously dropped the ball in 2024, the brand is probably not in any position to throw a tantrum over some turtlenecks.