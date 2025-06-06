Texas Tech Pitcher NiJaree Canady Signs Seven-Figure NIL Deal For Next Season, As Red Raiders Play For Title

After making a ton of noise at Stanford, softball pitcher NiJaree Canady could not turn down a lucrative seven-figure contract to play for Texas Tech this season. Well, before the House settlement decision could be reached, the Red Raiders star has already signed a new deal for the 2025-2026 season.

The most dominant pitcher in college softball this season, Canady has her team just one win away from a national championship, which will be played on Friday night against the Texas Longhorns.

But before she could take the mound in Oklahoma City for Friday's national title game, the ink has already dried on another massive contract for NiJaree Canady, thanks to 'The Matador Club, which is the Texas Tech NIL collective.

ESPN was the first to report her new contract.

It's being reported that Canady is set to earn $1.2 million for next season, as the Red Raiders took care of the new deal before the House settlement could be approved. Given that these NIL deals will be scrutinized once the new enforcement arm is created, and every NIL deal over $600 has to be submitted to a clearinghouse, it's smart on the part of Texas Tech to get this contract finalized.

Could the Red Raiders decide to pay her a good chunk of the contract before July 1st? It's possible, because that date is when schools will start paying players directly, and her salary could also count towards the upcoming revenue-sharing cap.

After losing the opening game of the championship series on Wednesday night, Texas Tech forced game three after beating the Longhorns on Thursday evening 4-3.

If you were wondering if she would get the ball tonight, having only given up ten hits over the past two games, with thirteen strikeouts, the answer is a resounding yes.

How about this stat. Since 2023, NiJaree Canady has thrown 927 consecutive pitches in the college world series, dating back to her time at Stanford. I'd say that's impressive, and well-worth the money she's earning.

On Friday night, she will get the ball, with a championship on the line.

Getting to Texas Tech was a process for NiJaree Canady, having been named the USA softball player of the year in 2024 at Stanford. This season, she has pitched 239 innings, and has become the most dominant pitcher on the mound in college softball.

It was the decision by the Red Raiders NIl collective to go all-in for this season that has made the biggest difference, given that Texas Tech had only been to the NCAA Tournament six times in program history.

After making just over $1 million this season, NiJaree Canady has certainly earned the new contract that will reportedly pay her $1.2 million next year.

It's starting to pay off to be really good at softball, which is a welcomed sign for all the players involved.