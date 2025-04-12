After Nico Iamaleava's Tennessee Exit, Josh Heupel And Team Make It Clear No Player Is Bigger Than 'Power T'

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel got off the bus, preparing to walk towards Neyland Stadium surrounded by Tennessee fans cheering on the football team, trying to embrace a different type of noise that has engulfed the Vols program over the past 48 hours, as news about Nico Iamaleava's exit was made public.

To say it was an awkward moment would be an understatement. There was just a different vibe, which is usually the case for a spring football game. But on this day, it was the absence of Nico Iamaleava that garnered all the attention, even if the quarterback is no longer with team.

As news broke on Saturday morning that Tennessee and Iamaleava had officially filed for divorce, it was clear that this was going to be an awkward afternoon, which most fans were prepared for.

While the news of Nico carried throughout college football circles, the aftermath of what transpired in the past 48 hours finally came to a boiling point, as the team took the field without the quarterback who has led them for the past 16 months.

One of the loudest cheers inside the stadium was for former quarterback Hendon Hooker, who told me that he was 'just as shocked as everyone else;, while mentioning that he hasn't had a chance to speak to Nico.

But, if we're beng honest, this day was about Tennessee and Josh Heupel trying to turn the page on what has been a massive problem for the stability of the Vols program. It was clear the athletic department was not going to be held up by one player, which Josh Heupel discussed briefly before the ‘spring game’ started.

"It’s the state of college football. At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too," Heupel said pregame. "We’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a bunch of guys that will give their all for Tennessee."

As for the fans, I'm sure it helped some attendance numbers that this news broke on Friday, given that it looked as though around 30,000 folks were inside Neyland Stadium, with plenty of them leaving an hour into the ‘game.'

But, there was clearly a different feel to this one, which included the news conference that followed.

Josh Heupel, Players Talk About Nico Iamaleava Ordeal

While the college football world has had plenty to say other the past few days, it was Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, along with his players, who took the podium on Saturday afternoon to field questions about this past week.

"It’s unfortunate. I want to thank Nico for everything he did here," Heupel noted. "Obviously, we’re moving forward as a program. There’s no one bigger than the Power T, and that includes me."

While the conversation continued, it was clear that this entire situation was a bit overwhelming, given the circumstances and Heupel's relationship with Nico Iamaleava.

It's not as if this is easy for coaches, and it doesn't matter how much money they are making, these guys have relationships with players, especially the starting quarterback. But, when asked on Saturday afternoon about when he knew things were over between Nico and Tennessee, he pointed straight to the missed practice.

"Friday morning, when he's a no show," Heupel noted. "When you come off the practice field, and there's no communication, so yea.

Yes, Josh Heuepl clearly had an opportunity to go further into the situation, but the Tennessee head coach knew that he was not only speaking to the fans, he was also speaking to future recruits of the program.

"I loved walking out on the practice field Friday and I kinda just gazed around to see if anybody was (freaking) out, or people in the corner talking," tight end Miles Kitlesman noted. "Nobody skipped a beat, and I loved seeing that. You know, it's plug and play, but I knew something needed to be said.

After watching the players sit at the podium and answer questions, it's clear that they are still fuming about the situation.

While it might not show on the faces of younger players, or in their answers, it doesn't take much to notice from the leaders that they have turned the page.

As for this entire ordeal, and we are far from done talking about it with more dialogue coming, it's clear that this Tennessee team is still going through the motions, but that it's time to move on with the players currently on the team, as Josh Heupel mentioned with his final words of the spring.

"At the end of the day, he's moving on, we're moving on too, and we'll be ready to roll when we get to next fall."