Nico Iamaleava NIL Contract Negotiations Are Nothing New, But Making It Public Doesn't Help The Situation

The college football world was shocked on Thursday afternoon about a report surrounding Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava looking for a new contract with the Vols, as the second transfer portal window opens next week.

One of the biggest problems that we are seeing right now in college athletics is that some of these negotiations are being made public, while a majority of the deals currently taking place are being handled behind the scenes, without public nonsense.

According to a report from On3, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava is currently in contract negotiations with the school's collective that would see the Vols quarterback earn more money, as the market continues to rise around college athletics.

But, this has been an ongoing situation for the folks involved, dating back to December of last year. So, in reality, this is only a big deal because it has been made public. Right now, with two different transfer portal periods, players have the opportunity to negotiate new deals if they see fit, or however the people representing them want to go about it.

And, with the ongoing rush to sign players before the ‘House’ settlement is approved, it's also been a mad dash for teams to get NIL contracts in place, before a revenue-sharing cap is put into place.

What's interesting about this case is that the report on Nico was made public two days before Tennessee took the field for its spring game. In reality, this deal could've been handled behind the scenes, whether that was Thursday night or Sunday afternoon.

But, clearly, Nico's side felt that it was a smart move to get this out to the public, in hopes of putting more pressure on Tennessee to get a deal done immediately.

I've spoken with multiple coaches in college football over the past few months who tell me that deals have been made with their star athletes, but the buildup is not publicized. The strategy most commonly used to put pressure on the other side is for the player to either enter the transfer portal, or let it be known that he's thinking about this option.

It should also be noted that if a player like Nico Iamaleava were to enter the Spring transfer portal, he would not be able to play for another school in the SEC, due to intraconference transfer rules. This detail of the spring period is not talked about enough.

And, it should also be noted that Nico has done a great job managing the offense this spring, while also increasing his role as a leader for the Vols.

Two Transfer Portal Periods Open Up More Negotiations For Players

Right now, with two portal periods, which coaches detest, it gives players the opportunity to hold these programs over a barrel. But, the truth is, this kind of stuff is happening every single day in college athletics. There are no longer four-year deals in college sports, but more just monthly contracts until a player feels like he's gotten enough out of whatever entity is paying him or her.

Now, reality is about to set in for the folks who are guiding Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee fans are upset because they think that since he has already been paid, there's no need to go back to the table, even after rumors of Nico entertaining other offers during the winter period. To be fair, this is understandable, but it's just not reality.

When news of NIL contracts is released daily, like the one on Wednesday that discussed Texas Tech basketball player JT Toppin getting four million to return next season, players see this as an opportunity to grab just a little more.

And by the way, I have no problem with players looking to get more money.

But now, the people that represent Nico Iamaleava have put him in a TERRIBLE spot, and he will have nowhere to run when the questions start being asked, the first ones assuredly coming on Saturday following the Spring game.

This is a business, and these players are now professionals. So, there will be questions that are asked about the situation. Whether that player decides to answer those are obviously up to them, but it's hard to run from this type of situation when it plays out in the public eye.

Whoever decided to let it be known that Nico Iamaleava was looking for more money did the quarterback zero favors in the process. This exact situation is going on all around the country right now in college athletics, with a number of high-dollar deals being done over the past few months for multiple college football players that are worth the money. But, you didn’t hear about them for a reason.

As for Nico Iamaleava, at some point you have to tell the folks representing you that it's not worth the backlash to make stuff like this public, and it's not the reporters' fault for doing their job.

All they've done now is give folks more ammunition for when that first interception is thrown next Fall.