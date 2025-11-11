Colossal Screw Up In Dallas Inevitably Ends With Mavericks' Firing Of GM Nico Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2, 2025, and every day since the move went down, those in the NBA world with common sense have been clamoring for Nico Harrison to lose his job as the Mavericks' general manager.

After 282 days since trading away a generational talent in Doncic, the Mavericks have reportedly come to the inevitable outcome and are set to fire Harrison on Tuesday morning, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Harrison was appointed as the Mavs' general manager and president of basketball operations in June 2021, and while the team immediately found success under his leadership, things have gone horribly wrong in the year 2025.

Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals in Harrison' first season as general manager and was playing for an NBA championship against the Boston Celtics just two seasons ago, a series the Mavs went on to lose 4-1.

The team's 39-43 record last season, coupled with one of the most jarring trades in the history of professional sports, moving Doncic to Los Angeles, Harrison was very much working on borrowed time, which ran out on Tuesday.

Speaking of borrowed time, Harrison seemed to gain a bit extra when the Mavericks landed the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and selected Cooper Flagg out of Duke. While Flagg is just 11 games into his NBA career at this point and could certainly turn into an All-Star caliber player in the very near future, the Mavericks clearly don't want to play that waiting game with Harrison occupying an office in the building.

Harrison's reported firing comes just hours after he was berated with ‘Fire Nico’ chants during the Mavericks' 116-114 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Dallas, now 3-8 on the year, led the Bucks by four points heading into the final quarter.