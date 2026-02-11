Fox Sports' Nick Wright Offers Up A WILD Fix For The NBA All-Star Game: 'PC Headlines Be Damned'

Raise your hand if you knew that the NBA All-Star Game was being played this upcoming Sunday. For those of you sitting at your desk with your hand raised – gotcha – but also you should know that you are in the minority of sports fans out there.

The NBA All-Star Game is broken, and has been for quite some time now, and has become less interesting and entertaining year after year.

For the first 60-plus years of the game, the best players from the Eastern Conference took on the best from the Western Conference. From 2018-2023, we saw superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant captain teams before it was East vs. West again in 2024, followed by legends of the game picking teams for last year's All-Star Game. It's been a complete mess.

This weekend, we'll see Americans take on International players in Los Angeles, which, admittedly, may be the most intriguing thing the league has done during the All-Star break in my entire life. Despite the most-recent innovation, interest in the game is virtually non-existent.

Something has got to give, and Nick Wright thinks he may have a solution: let's see a team of black players take on a team of white players.

"We just have to say, ‘You know what? PC headlines be damned," Wright said during a recent appearance on Bill Simmons' podcast. "White guys versus Black guys," Wright said with a laugh. "Luka, Joker, Flagg, Reaves, Knueppel, against Wemby, whomever. I’m telling you right now, guys would play f-cking hard! There would be a real edge to the game!"

Wright, Simmons, and anyone else with a pulse know that the chances of a blacks vs. whites All-Star Game actually happening are exactly zero. Having said that, anyone sitting there and saying the game wouldn't put up huge numbers is lying to themselves.

Team Black, led by Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Durant, and Antetokounmpo, taking on Team White, featuring Cooper Flagg, Chet Holmgren, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic; yeah, it would be must-see stuff.

As for actually fixing the All-Star Game, well, Wright's closing statement summed up the situation quite nicely.

"In the meantime," Wright said, "I don’t know what the hell you do."