Nick Saban Rips NCAA For 'Planting The Flag' Fines On Michigan, Ohio State

NicK Saban didn't hold back his thoughts on the NCAA fining Michigan and Ohio State University for last week's "flag planting" incident that resulted in a melee between the two schools on OSU's home field after the game.

The former Alabama GOAT head coach dropped multiple curse words, called out the NIL, and also ripped the NCAA for thinking that the fines would have ANY effect on preventing players from doing it again in the future, considering that it's not coming out of their own pockets. All while Saban was live on air on ESPN College Game Day!

Go coach!

BIG TEN FINED BOTH SCHOOLS $100,000

[Fining these students is like] worrying about mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant shit.' Saban articulately said, as his fellow ESPN College Game Day hosts couldn't believe he dropped a curse word in his response.

Saban then dropped some knowledge that showed why he had won 7 National Championships. It all comes down to discipline and keeping your players and team focused.

"We got to have guidelines. I would be more upset with my team trying to plant the flag, because I think that's disrespectful and doesn't show much sportsmanship. You want to defeat the other team, but this disrespect that everyone wants to show is probably not a good part of the game."

He wasn't done yet, as Saban then took the opportunity to take a dig at players getting paid via NIL, something that the former coach has been critical of in the past - even calling it a "detriment."

Social media were absolutely loving Saban letting it rip on national television.

EXPECT IT TO HAPPEN AGAIN

After Michigan upset the heavily favorite Ohio State 13-10, Wolverines players took their team flag and planted it in the middle of OSU's 50-yard line.

The result was absolute mayhem with cops even pepper-spraying some that were on the field.

In a statement earlier this week, the Big Ten said that both teams violated their sportsmanship policy, but that no player would be suspended.

"Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders," the Big Ten statement said.

One thing's for certain, unless stricter penalties are handed down to players or coaches that allow things like flag planting on the opponent's team, fully knowing that it would result in exactly what happened last week, then you can't be surprised when it happens again.