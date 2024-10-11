Nick Saban Breaks Silence On Humiliating Alabama Loss With Critically Important Message

Nick Saban didn't hold back when reacting to Alabama losing to Vanderbilt, and the general state of college football.

The Crimson Tide were shocked 40-35 last weekend by the Commodores on the road in Nashville, and the upset is among the most shocking we've seen in a very long time in college football.

Not only did Alabama lose, but Vandy controlled large chunks of the game and dominated on offense. Alabama losing was made worse by the fact the team was fresh off an electric win against Georgia.

Nick Saban has a pretty blunt assessment.

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama losing to Vanderbilt.

The man responsible for winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide thinks complacency mixed with arrogance is a dangerous combination.

"I always talk about complacency, but if you put a little complacency with a little arrogance because you had a big win or wherever it was, and then you don't focus on the right things the next week, you really don't get the kind of results that you'd like to have because we're not focused on the right stuff. Your execution goes to pot in a hurry," Saban said during a Friday interview with Pat McAfee.

He continued by circling back to an old speech about what you're owed in this life. The answer? Not a single thing.

"What are you entitled to when you get up in the morning? Nothing. What should you expect from people? Nothing. If you have ability and you don't have the discipline and focus, what do you get? Nothing? If you don't prepare the right way and pay attention to detail, what do you get? Nothing. So, nothing is more important than trying to be the best you can be every day," the legendary Alabama coach explained.

You can watch Saban's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a must-watch video for all young athletes and parents who have young athletes. No excuses were made, no attempt to create a spin happened and nobody was patted on the back and told it was going to be okay.

Saban said, without naming Alabama, that if you're complacent and arrogant fresh off a huge win, then there's going to be huge problems.

He's 100% correct, and he's also 100% correct about this life not owing people anything. You want something? Then do the work necessary to get it. That's, unfortunately, a dying mentality.

Props to Saban for keeping it real. That's the attitude that has made him a favorite with college football fans. Next up for Alabama is South Carolina Saturday. For the sake of the fans' mental health, the Tide better win. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.