Nick Saban Gets Honest About Alabama's Disappointing Season

Nick Saban thinks the best thing Alabama fans can do right now is simply support the team.

The Crimson Tide are currently 5-2, and while that might be solid for 95% of teams in America, it's definitely not good enough for Alabama and fans of the program.

The situation is made worse due to one loss being to Vanderbilt and the other being to bitter rival Tennessee. Throw in the fact there have been too many stupid plays to count, and it's not hard to see why fans are turning on Kalen DeBoer.

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama struggling.

Nick Saban won six national titles with the Crimson Tide, and he's widely viewed as the greatest college football coach to ever carry a whistle. Few on the planet have his knowledge of the game and how fans react. His solution for upset Alabama fans? Dial it back and "be supportive."

The seven-time national champion said the following on "The Next Round," according to The Spun:

"The most important thing that all of us can do as fans for Alabama is to be supportive. Support the program, support the players, support the coaches. That will enhance us to be able to have the best solution and transition, because it's always a difficult transition when you have a fairly successful program…Stay focused on what you have to do and try to make the team better. I'm not going to get in a position to judge anybody. I'm a fan now. I want the team to do well, and I want our fans to support the team the best they can."

While Nick Saban's advice is solid and it's important to be supportive, I'm not sure this is what fans want to hear right now. Alabama fans are down bad.

The loss to Vanderbilt was beyond humiliating. It's easily the worst Alabama loss in decades simply due to the insane talent gap between the two.

Then, Alabama followed up that performance by barely beating South Carolina and then losing to one of the school's bitterest rivals. Now, Nick Saban is telling people how important it is to "be supportive" during what might be a "difficult transition."

That's a lot different from his comments after the Vandy game about the team being complacent with an ego.

Fans don't want a pep talk. They want the team to go back to its old ways of winning and competing at a very high level. Until that happens, the complaining and negativity isn't going to end. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.