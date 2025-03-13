Nick Saban Racks Up Multiple FCC Complaints For Swearing On 'College GameDay'
Some fans of ESPN's College GameDay believe Nick Saban needs to clean up his vocabulary.
The legendary football coach joined the pre-game show last season after retiring as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. His addition to the panel was a hit, as Saban delivered his extensive knowledge of the game in his signature tell-it-like-it-is style.
The seven-time National Champion coach isn't afraid to drop a four-letter word sometimes, either. In fact, according to a recent report from AL.com, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received multiple obscenity complaints about Saban's potty mouth during the 2024-25 football season.
Let's Check Out A Couple Of The FCC Complaints Against Nick Saban
One complainer was so outraged that they wanted the 73-year-old to be hit with a seven-figure fine!
"Nick Saban said the word sh*t twice, b*tch once and something else I can’t remember," the complaint said. "I tune [in] to gain knowledge and insight on college football, not to have profanity stuffed in my face by a former coach trying to be funny. It will continue until you [fine] them a million dollars or more. Chinchy [sic] fines accomplish nothing."
ONE MILLION DOLLARS for saying the word "sh*t." This had to be just a bitter fan of one of Alabama's SEC rivals.
Another complaint threw co-host Pat McAfee under the bus, too.
"I continually hear profanity on College GameDay, which airs on ESPN. The show comes on at 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Children are obviously awake and can be exposed to this broadcast," the person wrote. "Today Nick Saban used the profane word ‘bullsh*t’ on air. Most every show I watch Pat McAfee is using profanity. I don’t understand why the FCC is not [stopping] this. The window is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for children-sensitive programming. No one is able to sit down with their children and watch a football show without exposing them to the profanity."
The FCC isn't stopping it because, as a cable channel, ESPN isn't beholden to the same rules as regular networks.
Maybe these folks should just pick a different pre-game show.