Nick Saban Is Not Great At Picking Winners On College GameDay: ‘Miss Terry Completely Kicks My A**’

Turns out, Nick Saban is much better at winning football games than he is at picking winners of football games.

The former Alabama coach is a hit in his new role as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay. But his record in picking games leaves a lot of room for improvement.

Speaking at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham this week, Saban was asked about his favorite part of being on the GameDay panel. And he took that opportunity to poke fun at himself.

"Sitting by Pat McAfee," Saban joked. "Being able to make no-consequence picks. I might be the worst picker in the history of all. I mean, Miss Terry just completely kicks my ass on GameDay in front of the whole world. I mean, how bad is that?"

Miss Terry is, of course, Saban's wife. She served as the show's celebrity guest picker in Week 5 and went an impressive 7-2 with her picks. She currently leads all College GameDay guest pickers this season with a 77.7% win percentage.

She predicted she would beat her husband's picks that week, and she was right.

"I don't know why Nick is so worried about my picks," Miss Terry said during the broadcast. "He keeps wanting to see them. He's just that way. He's very competitive about everything."

Meanwhile, Nick Saban's record sits at 50-36, with a respectable winning percentage of 58.14%. That puts him above Pat McAfee, who is currently 48-38 (55.81%).

This week, the GameDay crew heads to Bloomington, Ind., where the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers will host the Washington Huskies. And Saban will have a chance to make up some ground on the leaderboard.